China has reportedly embarked on a controversial campaign to attract Taiwanese youth to Xinjiang through heavily subsidized tours, as part of broader efforts to reshape perceptions amid ongoing human rights concerns, according to Radio Free Asia. The Chinese Communist Party has long pursued strategies to assert control over Taiwan, merging soft power initiatives with military tactics when deemed necessary.

Targeting Taiwanese citizens aged 16 to 40, Beijing has introduced a nine-day tour to Xinjiang, orchestrated by the Xinjiang Provincial Federation of Taiwan Compatriots. Promoted on Taiwan's PTT Bulletin Board, the tour requires participants to pay NTD 24,800 (approximately USD 755), with China covering additional expenses like travel, lodging, and insurance. However, the offer necessitates participants to disclose personal data, including ID numbers and employment details, as reported by Radio Free Asia.

This development has sparked controversy, as critics challenge the Chinese government's motives, accusing it of attempting to deflect attention from severe human rights violations within Xinjiang—where Uyghurs and other Turkic minorities face mass incarceration and forced labor conditions. Meanwhile, Taiwanese volunteer group Waker faces scrutiny over its activities in Xinjiang, with accusations of aiding in whitewashing abuses. Defending its position, Waker claims no exploitation reports in Xinjiang and encourages visits for firsthand experiences, says Radio Free Asia. This highlights China's expansive influence operations, focused on swaying Taiwan's youth.

