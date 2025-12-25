Delhi's 'Atal Canteens' Initiative: Honoring Legacy with Subsidized Meals
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurates 'Atal Canteens' on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth centenary. The initiative offers subsidized meals for Rs 5 to the underprivileged. Gupta highlights the former Prime Minister's contributions to Delhi's infrastructure and announces several welfare measures for the city's residents.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta commemorated the birth centenary of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee by launching the 'Atal Canteens', an initiative aimed at providing low-cost meals to the city's poor population.
The canteens, integral to the government's electoral commitments, promise affordable meals at just Rs 5 for economically disadvantaged communities, including laborers and those residing in jhuggi clusters. This service seeks to ensure food with dignity for every citizen, potentially benefiting hundreds of thousands.
During the event, Gupta praised Vajpayee's role in Delhi's infrastructure development, recalling his inauguration of the Delhi Metro in 2002. She criticized past governments for not fulfilling their promises and emphasized her administration's commitment, earmarking funds for ongoing and inherited projects, including improving jhuggi clusters and district administration.
