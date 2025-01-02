Tesla Cybertruck Explosion: Musk Suggests Terrorism Link to New Orleans Attack
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speculates a terrorism connection between a Cybertruck explosion near Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas and a similar attack in New Orleans. Both vehicles were rented from Turo. Authorities confirmed Las Vegas explosives were fireworks, gas tanks, and camping fuel controlled by the driver.
In a startling development, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has suggested a possible terrorism link between the recent explosion involving a Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas and an earlier attack in New Orleans. Both vehicles were reportedly rented through the peer-to-peer car rental platform, Turo.
The Las Vegas explosion tragically resulted in one fatality and injured seven others, according to a CNN report. Musk clarified over social media platform, X, that the blast was not caused by any defect in the Cybertruck itself, but rather by fireworks or a bomb in the truck's bed.
Authorities, including the FBI, are now investigating any connections between this incident and a New Orleans attack where an electric truck was driven into a crowd on New Year's Eve, killing 15. US officials confirmed that the explosives in Las Vegas included fireworks, gas tanks, and camping fuel, all seemingly controlled by the vehicle's driver, CNN reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)
