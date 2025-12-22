Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's DGP Pledges to Combat Terrorism

Nalin Prabhat, Jammu and Kashmir's DGP, emphasized combating terrorism and crime at the 14th Police Shaheed Smriti T20 Cricket Tournament. He highlighted police support for martyrs' families and youth engagement in sports for peace. Prabhat noted efforts to honor martyrs and send a strong message to neighboring adversaries.

Updated: 22-12-2025 17:49 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, reaffirmed the police force's dedication to eradicating terrorism and criminal activities in the Union Territory. Speaking at the 14th Police Shaheed Smriti T20 Cricket Tournament, Prabhat emphasized targeting anti-national and anti-social elements to ensure regional security.

In tribute to fallen officers, Prabhat noted the sacrifice of 1,620 police personnel. He highlighted the tournament's role in commemorating martyrs and its symbolic message to neighboring regions. Prabhat expressed confidence in the participating teams' performance, hoping to evoke a strong sentiment across the border in Pakistan's Shakargarh.

Prabhat reiterated unwavering support for the families of martyrs, detailing financial assistance and benefits provided through the police welfare fund. He also stressed youth engagement in sports as crucial for peace, underscoring initiatives like the Bharat Darshan programme that exposes children to India's cultural diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

