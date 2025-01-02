Queens Shooting Followed by Suspicious Links to New Orleans and Las Vegas Incidents
A shooting outside Amazura nightclub in Queens injured 10, none critically. Footage showed heavy police presence. President Biden discusses potential links with New Orleans' attack and Las Vegas' Tesla explosion. The FBI probes rental car connections. The attack is labeled terrorism, affirming nationwide safety investigations.
On Wednesday night, a shooting outside the Amazura nightclub in Queens, New York, left at least 10 people injured, according to the New York City Police Department, as reported by the New York Post. The incident happened shortly before 11:20 pm, attracting a large police and ambulance response, as shown in footage on the Citizen App.
The injured were taken to hospitals including Long Island Jewish Hospital and Cohen's Children's Medical Center, with all victims expected to survive. The Amazura nightclub, a venue with a capacity of 4,000, frequently hosts DJs and live events, making the incident particularly alarming given recent mass shooting events in the country.
US President Joe Biden announced an investigation into potential connections between this incident and the New Orleans 'terror' attack and the Tesla Cybertruck explosion at Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. Both used rental cars from Turo, raising suspicion of coordinated attacks. The FBI classified the New Orleans event as terrorism, pointing to an ISIS flag and suspected explosives in the attacker's vehicle.
