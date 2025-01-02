Left Menu

Global Efforts to Save Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya from Yemen Death Sentence

Indian nurse Nimisha Priya faces a death sentence in Yemen, prompting international and local calls for intervention. Iranian officials offered humanitarian aid, while Indian political leaders are urging prompt government action. Priya alleges harassment and manipulation by a Yemeni associate, leading to a tragic overdose incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 14:08 IST
Global Efforts to Save Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya from Yemen Death Sentence
Prema Kumari, Nimisha Priya's mother (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

In a significant international development, Iranian officials have expressed their willingness to assist in the case of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, who has been sentenced to death in Yemen. The Iranian official stated, "On humanitarian ground, we are willing to do whatever we can," reflecting Iran's support for Priya in her dire situation.

Meanwhile, VD Satheesan, the Leader of Opposition in Kerala and a prominent Congress figure, has urged both India's central and state governments to intervene swiftly to halt the execution. He stated, "We are pressuring the state and central government to take initiative." Babu John, representing the Save Nimisha Priya forum, also emphasized the urgency of diplomatic negotiations with Yemen.

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed its engagement with the case, with its spokesperson assuring, "The government is extending all possible help." Nimisha Priya's ordeals began with her alleged mistreatment by a Yemeni partner, leading to a fatal incident after years of harassment and the misuse of legal and personal documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025