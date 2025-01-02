Global Efforts to Save Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya from Yemen Death Sentence

In a significant international development, Iranian officials have expressed their willingness to assist in the case of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, who has been sentenced to death in Yemen. The Iranian official stated, "On humanitarian ground, we are willing to do whatever we can," reflecting Iran's support for Priya in her dire situation.

Meanwhile, VD Satheesan, the Leader of Opposition in Kerala and a prominent Congress figure, has urged both India's central and state governments to intervene swiftly to halt the execution. He stated, "We are pressuring the state and central government to take initiative." Babu John, representing the Save Nimisha Priya forum, also emphasized the urgency of diplomatic negotiations with Yemen.

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed its engagement with the case, with its spokesperson assuring, "The government is extending all possible help." Nimisha Priya's ordeals began with her alleged mistreatment by a Yemeni partner, leading to a fatal incident after years of harassment and the misuse of legal and personal documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)