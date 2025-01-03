India and Maldives Strengthen Ties with New Economic and Security Initiatives

In a significant diplomatic engagement, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel on Friday, underscoring the robust bilateral ties between the two nations. Key developments highlighted included the signing of a framework to facilitate the use of local currencies for cross-border transactions and collaboration across various sectors.

Welcoming Khaleel on his first official visit to India, Jaishankar emphasized the recent positive developments and reaffirmed India's commitment to the Maldives as part of its Neighborhood First policy. He noted the enhancement of bilateral engagements and India's consistent support for the Maldives in challenging times.

Arriving in Delhi on a three-day visit, Khaleel's trip follows the October 2024 talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Mohamed Muizzu. The leaders discussed a comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership, addressing challenges in the Indian Ocean Region, including piracy, illegal fishing, and terrorism. India pledged support for the Maldives National Defence Force's 'Ekatha' harbour project.

