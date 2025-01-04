Left Menu

Emirates Launches Its First Airbus A350 on Dubai-Edinburgh Route

Emirates Airlines celebrates the introduction of its first Airbus A350 into commercial service. The inaugural flight took off from Dubai to Edinburgh, featuring modern cabin products. The airline plans to expand A350 operations to additional destinations, with a fleet expansion of 65 A350 aircrafts over the years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 21:27 IST
Emirates Launches Its First Airbus A350 on Dubai-Edinburgh Route
Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial service (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Emirates Airlines reached a landmark moment on Friday as it launched its first Airbus A350 for commercial service. The inaugural flight, an epitome of modern aviation luxury, departed from Dubai and landed in Edinburgh.

This state-of-the-art aircraft is designed with Emirates' latest cabin innovations and marks the beginning of a fleet expansion that will see 65 A350s integrated over the upcoming years. The current configuration offers three distinct cabin classes, providing 32 next-generation Business Class lie-flat seats, 21 Premium Economy seats, and 259 Economy Class seats.

In the upcoming months, Emirates aims to extend its A350 operations to eight additional international destinations, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kuwait, Bahrain, Colombo, Lyon, Muscat, and Bologna, reflecting a strategic push to broaden its global reach with these advanced aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025