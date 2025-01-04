International Custody Battle: Polish Woman Seeks Return of Daughter from Pakistan

In a dramatic international custody dispute, a Polish woman has petitioned the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the return of her daughter, allegedly taken to Pakistan by her husband without her consent. The case, attracting significant attention, sees the mother striving to regain custody from her Pakistani husband.

According to the petition filed by Anna Monika Wajsk, her husband, Adeel Khan, took their daughter to Pakistan deceptively in 2022. In response, the IHC has directed the formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT), involving the Sindh police and the home department, to locate the child and her father, highlighting the seriousness of cross-border custody issues.

The court also ordered the authorities to list the names of Adeel Khan and the child on the Exit Control List (ECL) and blacklist them to prevent their departure from Pakistan. This decision comes amid reports from the Federal Investigation Agency indicating Adeel Khan's last arrival in Karachi. Hearings are adjourned until January 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)