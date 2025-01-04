Left Menu

International Custody Battle: Polish Woman Seeks Return of Daughter from Pakistan

A Polish mother's legal battle unfolds in Islamabad High Court as she seeks custody of her daughter allegedly taken to Pakistan by her husband without consent. The court has ordered an investigation and imposed travel bans, highlighting increasing custody disputes involving transnational families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 22:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a dramatic international custody dispute, a Polish woman has petitioned the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the return of her daughter, allegedly taken to Pakistan by her husband without her consent. The case, attracting significant attention, sees the mother striving to regain custody from her Pakistani husband.

According to the petition filed by Anna Monika Wajsk, her husband, Adeel Khan, took their daughter to Pakistan deceptively in 2022. In response, the IHC has directed the formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT), involving the Sindh police and the home department, to locate the child and her father, highlighting the seriousness of cross-border custody issues.

The court also ordered the authorities to list the names of Adeel Khan and the child on the Exit Control List (ECL) and blacklist them to prevent their departure from Pakistan. This decision comes amid reports from the Federal Investigation Agency indicating Adeel Khan's last arrival in Karachi. Hearings are adjourned until January 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)

