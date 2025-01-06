Islamabad's Air Quality Crisis: December's Record Pollution Alarms Experts

Islamabad, in December 2024, recorded its highest levels of air pollution, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) spiked to 250, indicating hazardous conditions. This alarming development has sparked concerns about the city's escalating environmental challenges, as detailed in a recent report by Dawn. The surge in pollution is linked to rapid urbanization, a surge in vehicular emissions, and industrial activities.

According to data from the Islamabad Excise and Taxation Department, over a million vehicles have registered in the city within the last decade, with an additional half a million entering daily. These vehicles, alongside construction operations and emissions from industrial units, significantly contribute to particulate matter (PM2.5) levels, identified as the primary pollutant. Director of Labs at the National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS), Zaigham Abbas, pointed out the impact of brick kilns and steel factories in proximity to Islamabad.

Despite introducing cleaner technology alternatives such as zigzag kilns and dry scrubbers, their overall effect remains minimal. As a result, health issues are on the rise; Ziaul Haq, a senior pulmonologist at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), noted an increase in respiratory ailments, particularly during the winter months. He advises residents to wear masks and reduce outdoor activities during high-pollution times, especially for the most vulnerable groups. Authorities enforcing measures like bans on smoke-emitting vehicles continue to face challenges as unregulated development persists. Environmentalists call for strategic urban planning and better public transport to combat pollutant levels.

Data from the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) showed five "very unhealthy" days in December compared to two in November, underscoring the urgency for coordinated action to enhance air quality and address health risks in Islamabad.

