India-Nepal Cooperation Yields New Educational Campus in Myagdi

The newly constructed Myagdi Multiple Campus, funded by the Indian government, has been officially handed over. This development, under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation,' promises to bolster higher education infrastructure, benefiting over 950 students, predominantly women, in Nepal's Myagdi region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:34 IST
India hands over campus and hostel buildings in Nepal's Myagdi (Image/Indian Embassy in Kathmandu). Image Credit: ANI
  Nepal

The Myagdi Multiple Campus, along with hostel facilities, has officially been handed over to the Campus Management Committee after being constructed with a financial grant from the Government of India. The entire project, costing Nepal Rupees 27.93 million, is part of the 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' initiative aimed at enhancing educational infrastructure.

In a ceremonial event, Raj Kumar Thapa, Chief of the District Coordination Committee, Myagdi, and Avinash Kumar Singh, Counsellor from the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, jointly transferred the facilities. The gathering also saw the presence of numerous political representatives, government officials, and social workers, according to a release from the Indian Embassy in Nepal.

Deemed a High Impact Community Development Project, the initiative was executed through Myagdi's District Coordination Committee. The project has constructed several campus buildings, including blocks for humanities, management, and a girls' hostel, contributing significantly to the region's educational landscape. Established in 1996, Myagdi Multiple Campus serves approximately 950 students, with 70 percent being female.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

