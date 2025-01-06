India-Nepal Cooperation Yields New Educational Campus in Myagdi

The Myagdi Multiple Campus, along with hostel facilities, has officially been handed over to the Campus Management Committee after being constructed with a financial grant from the Government of India. The entire project, costing Nepal Rupees 27.93 million, is part of the 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' initiative aimed at enhancing educational infrastructure.

In a ceremonial event, Raj Kumar Thapa, Chief of the District Coordination Committee, Myagdi, and Avinash Kumar Singh, Counsellor from the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, jointly transferred the facilities. The gathering also saw the presence of numerous political representatives, government officials, and social workers, according to a release from the Indian Embassy in Nepal.

Deemed a High Impact Community Development Project, the initiative was executed through Myagdi's District Coordination Committee. The project has constructed several campus buildings, including blocks for humanities, management, and a girls' hostel, contributing significantly to the region's educational landscape. Established in 1996, Myagdi Multiple Campus serves approximately 950 students, with 70 percent being female.

(With inputs from agencies.)