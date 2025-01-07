Left Menu

US and India: Strengthening Strategic Tech Ties

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Indian counterpart Ajit Doval held pivotal talks to advance joint technology initiatives. They reaffirmed their commitment to secure, reliable, and cost-effective solutions. Progress was highlighted in diverse sectors, enhancing cooperation in multilateral forums while addressing national security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 10:42 IST
NSA Ajit Doval meets US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, in New Delhi on Monday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on Monday, focusing on advancing joint production and development of strategic technologies. The discussions aimed at delivering secure, reliable, and cost-competitive technology solutions to tackle global challenges. Progress in areas like space, semiconductors, biotechnology, clean energy, and cybersecurity was highlighted.

The White House released a factsheet titled 'The United States and India Committed to Strengthening Strategic Technology Partnership,' detailing the meeting between Sullivan, Doval, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi. The US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET), launched in 2022, has seen significant advancements in integrating technology and defense supply chains.

Both advisors underscored the importance of their collaborative efforts in strategic technology production. They shared commitments to address national security concerns linked to overcapacity in key tech sectors and commended progress in overcoming barriers to bilateral trade, technology, and industrial cooperation. The two nations are deepening ties across critical sectors such as space, biotechnology, and cybersecurity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

