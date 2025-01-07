Taiwan Monitors PLA Activities Amid Rising Tensions in the Strait

Taiwan's Ministry of Defence (MND) reported on Tuesday that 15 aircraft from China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) and eight vessels from the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) were detected near its territorial boundaries. Notably, 14 of these aircraft violated the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering the southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a statement posted on social media platform X, the MND detailed the presence of the PLA aircraft and PLAN vessels until 6 a.m. that morning, emphasizing their breach into Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. The ministry noted the situation was under close surveillance with appropriate responses already in place.

Earlier, China had launched satellites from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, with its flight trajectory passing over central Taiwan. Although the flight remained atmospheric and posed no immediate threat, Taiwan's armed forces monitored the event and reiterated their readiness. The frequent military activities highlight escalating tensions as the issue of Taiwan's sovereignty continues to remain a focal point of Asia-Pacific geopolitics.

