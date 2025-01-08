Taiwan Scrutinizes Chinese Vessel for Cable Disruption Amid Rising Tensions

In a critical development, Taiwan is probing a potentially China-linked cargo vessel believed to have compromised an essential undersea cable serving the island, The New York Times disclosed. The Taiwanese Coast Guard reported the presence of seven Chinese nationals aboard, and the vessel is suspected of damaging the Trans-Pacific Express Cable.

This incident sheds light on Taiwan's susceptibility to disruptions in its key infrastructure, especially amid escalating tensions with China. The affected cable, also connecting to South Korea, Japan, China, and the United States, is one of many that maintain Taiwan's internet connectivity. Taiwan's primary telecom provider, Chunghwa Telecom, was notified of the damage on Friday morning, and despite rerouting efforts preventing major outages, concerns over the security of these fragile communications links have been heightened.

Later that day, near Keelung, the Taiwan Coast Guard intercepted a cargo vessel flagged from Cameroon and Tanzania, owned by a Hong Kong company. Experts suggest that damage could be a tactic of Chinese intimidation, posing gray zone threats without direct conflict escalation. William Conroy, a maritime analyst, noted discrepancies in ship-tracking data, linking the vessel's identity to a likely alias, further complicating investigation efforts already hindered by rough seas.

