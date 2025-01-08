BSF's Technological Vigilance on India-Bangladesh Border Amid Rising Tensions

The Border Security Force (BSF) has ramped up its surveillance efforts along the India-Bangladesh border in response to increased instability in Bangladesh. This strategic move aims to prevent cross-border infiltration, smuggling, and trafficking, according to Nilotpal Kumar Pandey, the DIG PRO of South Bengal Frontier.

Pandey highlighted the favorable conditions at the Jayantipur border, where peace prevails, attributing it to the BSF's sense of duty. He emphasized the paramount responsibility and challenges faced by the force in securing the borders and applauded the dedication of young personnel who contribute wholeheartedly to these efforts.

Inhabitants of border villages, like Sohail Mandal from Jayantipur, express a sense of safety due to the BSF's presence, despite the cumbersome living conditions. The absence of a completed border fence and the need for permissions during emergencies complicate daily life. However, the commitment of 2,400 BSF personnel per 60 km stands strong against the backdrop of 800 Bangladesh counterparts, ensuring vigilant patrols and monitoring along both land and river borders.

Advanced technology plays a crucial role in enhancing this vigilance. CCTV cameras and sensors have been installed to accurately detect unauthorized crossings, supplemented by a robust combination of manpower and resources. Despite limited cooperation from their Bangladeshi counterparts and geographical challenges, the BSF remains steadfast in curbing smuggling and infiltration.

In a bid to maintain peace, the BSF employs non-lethal measures and strategically places advanced surveillance equipment in sensitive areas, such as the Electronically Surveillance Vulnerable Passage (ESVP) near the Jayantipur border. These initiatives provide real-time monitoring to a centralized control room, boosting security efficiency.

The challenging geographical features, especially along the Sonai River, complicate patrolling due to its narrow width and the presence of water hyacinths, which obscure visibility. Yet, the BSF continues its round-the-clock deployment to counter infiltration attempts. Smugglers predominantly traffic gold, human lives, and other goods across this porous border, exploiting the challenging conditions, particularly during monsoon and winter.

