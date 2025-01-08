Left Menu

Taiwanese Company Falsely Implicated in Supplying Russia with Key Bomb Components

Ukrainian activist Vadym Labas revealed a Chinese company masquerading as Taiwanese TRC to supply Russia with servomotors for glide bombs, aiming to bypass sanctions and damage Taiwan's reputation. TRC denies involvement and considers legal action to clear its name amidst allegations and increased Russian bomb deployment.

Updated: 08-01-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 18:37 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In a startling revelation, Ukrainian activist Vadym Labas has accused a Chinese company of falsely representing itself as a Taiwanese firm to aid Russia's military efforts. According to Labas, the company provided servomotors essential for Russia's glide bombs, cleverly circumventing international sanctions by pretending to be Taiwan-based Taiwan Rung Cherng Suspenparts (TRC).

Labas pointed out that investigations uncovered the subterfuge, identifying the Chinese firm KST Digital Technology Limited as the true supplier. The company allegedly sent goods to Russia under the guise of TRC, highlighting a calculated attempt not only to bypass sanctions but also to discredit the Taiwanese company. TRC has denied these allegations, asserting that they have no links with Russia.

Meanwhile, Chen Shu-Mei, deputy general manager of TRC, expressed shock at the claims and indicated potential legal action to protect the company's reputation. The controversy arises amid reports that Russia has increased its use of glide bombs in Ukraine, further complicating the geopolitical scenario. Ukrainian intelligence reveals a significant rise in the daily deployment of these weapons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

