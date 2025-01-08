In a startling revelation, Ukrainian activist Vadym Labas has accused a Chinese company of falsely representing itself as a Taiwanese firm to aid Russia's military efforts. According to Labas, the company provided servomotors essential for Russia's glide bombs, cleverly circumventing international sanctions by pretending to be Taiwan-based Taiwan Rung Cherng Suspenparts (TRC).

Labas pointed out that investigations uncovered the subterfuge, identifying the Chinese firm KST Digital Technology Limited as the true supplier. The company allegedly sent goods to Russia under the guise of TRC, highlighting a calculated attempt not only to bypass sanctions but also to discredit the Taiwanese company. TRC has denied these allegations, asserting that they have no links with Russia.

Meanwhile, Chen Shu-Mei, deputy general manager of TRC, expressed shock at the claims and indicated potential legal action to protect the company's reputation. The controversy arises amid reports that Russia has increased its use of glide bombs in Ukraine, further complicating the geopolitical scenario. Ukrainian intelligence reveals a significant rise in the daily deployment of these weapons.

