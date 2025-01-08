Left Menu

18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Celebrating India's Global Influence

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Odisha showcases India's progress under PM Modi, attracting delegates from 70 countries. US delegate Sarabjit Singh Dhillon praised India's global image and PM's diplomatic efforts. The event emphasizes India's growth, contributions of the diaspora, and the potential for economic development.

US Delegate, Sarabjit Singh Dhillon attending the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
At the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Odisha, delegates celebrated India's global achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. US representative Sarabjit Singh Dhillon lauded India's enhanced international image, attributing it to Modi's diplomatic strategies and recent foreign visits. 'Our international relationships have notably improved,' said Dhillon, citing increased respect for India.

Baba Daljit Singh, another US delegate, highlighted Modi's efforts for minorities, especially Sikhs, and envisioned India as a future superpower. With the impending oath of President Trump, he anticipated a promising future given the camaraderie between Trump and Modi, expressing a desire to see Modi lead India further.

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant proposed inviting NRI entrepreneurs to develop boutique resorts in Odisha, leveraging local cultural strengths for economic advancement. Meanwhile, Dr. Kayur Bhuj emphasized the diaspora's commitment to contributing back to India, with many attendees personally financing their participation to exchange knowledge and support India's growth.

The event, themed 'Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat,' runs from January 8-10, 2025. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the convention, which features a virtual appearance by Trinidad and Tobago's President Christine Carla Kangaloo. On January 10, President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the valedictory session, awarding the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed India's youth's transformative role in global innovation and linked Modi's youth appeal to fostering a hopeful future. With over 3,000 delegates attending, the event underscores a collaborative vision for India's development during the 'Amrit Kaal.'

