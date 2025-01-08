Left Menu

Conflicting Reports Emerge Over Hostage Recoveries in Gaza

Israel's Defense Minister reported recovering two hostage bodies in Gaza, but the IDF confirmed retrieving only Yousef Al-Zaydana's remains. Yousef was kidnapped in October alongside his son Hamza, whose status remains uncertain. Their family, notified after forensic identification, mourns their loss amid ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:56 IST
Conflicting Reports Emerge Over Hostage Recoveries in Gaza
Bodies of two hostages were recovered in Gaza (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a recent development, Defense Minister Israel Katz's assertion of recovering two hostage bodies in Gaza has been contradicted by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), which confirmed the retrieval of only one body, that of Yousef Al-Zaydana. The army announced that Yousef's remains were found in a tunnel in Rafah and returned to Israeli soil on Tuesday. Yousef had been kidnapped on October 7 and tragically killed while in captivity.

The family's earlier comments suggested both Yousef and his 22-year-old son Hamza were recovered, creating a noticeable discrepancy that officials have yet to address. The IDF reported that the rescue mission yielded evidence concerning Hamza, raising serious concerns about his condition.

Following the identification by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine and the Israel Police, the IDF's Manpower Directorate's Hostage team notified the family. Yousef, a prominent figure in the Bedouin city of Rahat, was remembered by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters for his dedication to his family and community. The kidnappings occurred during the violent attacks by Hamas on October 7, where at least 1,200 were killed and many taken hostage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

