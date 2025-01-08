Central London Suspicious Vehicle Scare: Controlled Explosions Conducted

In a dramatic turn of events, Westminster Police in central London conducted 'controlled explosions' following the report of a suspicious vehicle, according to Sky News. The incident prompted road closures around the bustling areas of Regent Street and New Burlington Street.

After detailed scrutiny, the vehicle in question was declared 'non-suspicious,' leading to a resolution of the situation. Footage circulating on social media captured a significant police presence, with a cordon set up on Regent Street.

While the immediate threat has been nullified, authorities are expected to release further details as the investigation continues. The incident has reignited concerns over public safety in central London.

(With inputs from agencies.)