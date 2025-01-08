Left Menu

Central London Suspicious Vehicle Scare: Controlled Explosions Conducted

Westminster Police in central London carried out 'controlled explosions' as a precaution after a suspicious vehicle was reported. Roads around Regent Street and New Burlington Street were closed. The vehicle was later deemed non-suspicious, and the incident was resolved. More details are expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:57 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a dramatic turn of events, Westminster Police in central London conducted 'controlled explosions' following the report of a suspicious vehicle, according to Sky News. The incident prompted road closures around the bustling areas of Regent Street and New Burlington Street.

After detailed scrutiny, the vehicle in question was declared 'non-suspicious,' leading to a resolution of the situation. Footage circulating on social media captured a significant police presence, with a cordon set up on Regent Street.

While the immediate threat has been nullified, authorities are expected to release further details as the investigation continues. The incident has reignited concerns over public safety in central London.

(With inputs from agencies.)

