India Appoints New Ambassador to Oman: Godavarthi Venkata Srinivas

In a significant diplomatic move, Godavarthi Venkata Srinivas, who is presently serving as the Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry, has been named as India's next Ambassador to Oman. This announcement was made by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday.

The Ministry specified that Srinivas, a seasoned diplomat from the 1993 batch of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), will soon assume his new responsibilities in the Sultanate of Oman. His appointment signals India's commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties with Oman.

Srinivas is expected to commence his new diplomatic role shortly, marking a pivotal step in India-Oman relations. The appointment underlines the importance of furthering cooperation between the two nations.

