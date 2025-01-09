Odisha Showcases Cultural Grandeur at 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday underscored the state's rich cultural heritage during the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, portraying Odisha as a nexus of diverse traditions that enhances India's classical arts such as Odissi dance and Pattachitra paintings. He lauded the globally-renowned Sambalpuri handloom fabrics and the state's abundant natural beauty.

During the convention, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the significance of the Indian diaspora in nation-building. He celebrated governmental efforts to provide a safety net for the diaspora and recognized their role in generating developmental opportunities for India, noting the diaspora's growing importance in a globalized world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from Odisha CM Majhi and Jaishankar as he inaugurated the event aimed at connecting the Indian diaspora. In addition to cultural celebrations, the event also featured the launch of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express train, a special tourist initiative under the Pravasi Teertha Darshan Yojana, which aims to deepen ties with the diaspora.

(With inputs from agencies.)