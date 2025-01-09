US Ambassador Stresses Strong Ties with Indian Industrialists Amid Adani Indictment

In a recent statement, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti underscored the enduring and strong relations between the United States and Indian industrialists. Garcetti highlighted the importance of continuing these partnerships to bolster capacity-building efforts across sectors. His comments came amid the US proceedings involving Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and other executives.

Addressing inquiries about the legal proceedings, Ambassador Garcetti clarified that while he had no specific comments on the matter, he acknowledged the independence of the US criminal justice system. 'We have had remarkable partners among India's industrialists,' he stated, noting joint ventures in new factories and ports. Garcetti expressed hope for continued collaboration, emphasizing the building of a 'great new India' and the capacity of Indian firms to operate internationally.

The ongoing adjudication against Adani has sparked concern, with US Congressman Lance Gooden questioning the Department of Justice's intention. His January 7 letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland suggested the timing could disrupt previous economic strategies, while urging the DOJ to clarify its stance on jurisdiction over alleged acts in India. Gautam Adani responded to the indictments, asserting a history of resilience and denying any violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act or obstruction of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)