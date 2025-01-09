Left Menu

US Ambassador Stresses Strong Ties with Indian Industrialists Amid Adani Indictment

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti emphasized the robust partnerships between America and India's industrialists, despite ongoing proceedings against Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani. He affirmed the need to maintain these collaborations for capacity-building, as questions regarding US legal actions draw concern about bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 14:17 IST
US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti underscored the enduring and strong relations between the United States and Indian industrialists. Garcetti highlighted the importance of continuing these partnerships to bolster capacity-building efforts across sectors. His comments came amid the US proceedings involving Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and other executives.

Addressing inquiries about the legal proceedings, Ambassador Garcetti clarified that while he had no specific comments on the matter, he acknowledged the independence of the US criminal justice system. 'We have had remarkable partners among India's industrialists,' he stated, noting joint ventures in new factories and ports. Garcetti expressed hope for continued collaboration, emphasizing the building of a 'great new India' and the capacity of Indian firms to operate internationally.

The ongoing adjudication against Adani has sparked concern, with US Congressman Lance Gooden questioning the Department of Justice's intention. His January 7 letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland suggested the timing could disrupt previous economic strategies, while urging the DOJ to clarify its stance on jurisdiction over alleged acts in India. Gautam Adani responded to the indictments, asserting a history of resilience and denying any violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act or obstruction of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

