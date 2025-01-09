Left Menu

Rosh Pina Airport Reopens After Year-Long Closure

Rosh Pina Airport in northern Israel has reopened after a year of closure due to the 'Iron Swords' War. The Civil Aviation Authority confirmed operations could resume after a thorough inspection of infrastructure and safety systems, marking a step towards normalizing civil aviation in the region.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv, Israel—January 9: After being closed for over a year due to the 'Iron Swords' War, Rosh Pina Airport has resumed operations as confirmed on Thursday, January 9. The airport, positioned in the 'Finger of the Galilee' near the Lebanon border, signifies a crucial step in restoring civil aviation in northern Israel.

This reopening was made possible following a comprehensive inspection by Israel's Civil Aviation Authority (CVA) in partnership with the Israel Meteorological Service. The inspection evaluated the runway's integrity, control tower, auxiliary communication and navigation systems, and meteorological instruments. Additionally, the fire and rescue competencies at the airport were assessed to ensure readiness for regular operations.

According to the CVA, the revival of Rosh Pina is essential to the north's return to civil aviation normalcy. Expressing hope for the airport's future activities, the CVA emphasized the relevance of continued regular takeoffs and landings and earnestly wished for the safe return of all hostages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

