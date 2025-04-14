Remembering 'Bank' Janardhan: A Kannada Comedy Legend Passes Away

Veteran Kannada comedy actor 'Bank' Janardhan has died at the age of 76, according to family sources. He passed away early Monday morning at a private hospital.

Janardhan, whose career spanned over 500 films and numerous television serials, had been dealing with health issues for the past twenty days. His son Guru stated he had been hospitalized and later moved back home, only to be readmitted on Friday due to breathing difficulties. Despite treatment, he succumbed to his condition, which included kidney failure.

Known for his dual career as a bank employee and an actor, Janardhan's work was beloved by fans, particularly his roles in films like 'News' (2005), 'Shhh' (1993), and popular serials like 'Paapa Pandu'. His funeral will take place at the Peenya crematorium, after a public viewing at Ravindra Kalakshetra.

(With inputs from agencies.)