Indian Diaspora: Shaping a Global India with Optimism

Highlighting the crucial role of the Indian diaspora, Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized its influence in shaping global perceptions of India. Speaking at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas's plenary session, he claimed that the world views India with 'renewed optimism'.

In his address titled 'Diaspora Dialogues: Stories of Culture, Connection, and Belongingness,' Shekhawat praised the diaspora's contributions to India's global narrative of hope, peace, and progress. He noted the influence of Indian-owned businesses and scientists abroad, emphasizing the strength and resilience that India embodies.

The minister also spoke on India's soft power rooted in yoga, Ayurveda, and cuisine, citing global admiration for Indian cultural events overseas. Extending an invitation to the diaspora, he announced the Mahakumbh festival in Prayagraj next year. The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention, organized in partnership with Odisha's government, is slated for January.

(With inputs from agencies.)