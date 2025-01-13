Global Devotees Converge for Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 has kicked off with grand fervor in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Gathering on the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima, devotees from around the globe have expressed eager anticipation for taking a holy dip, marking the event as a pinnacle of spiritual and cultural confluence.

Devotees from diverse backgrounds shared their unique experiences and perspectives. Anthony Thompson from London described his journey as 'humbled and privileged,' while Brazilian Francisco Soares de Guzman emphasized India's deep spiritual resonance and the joy of participating in the communal singing of Bharatiya mantras.

Security measures have been meticulously planned, involving patrols by boats, horses, and personnel from NDRF and Uttar Pradesh Police to ensure the safety of the vast gathering. With logistical planning in place, the event is poised to be an exemplar of spiritual unity and organized execution over its 45-day span, concluding on February 26.

