Quad Foreign Ministers to Convene After Trump's Inauguration

Japan's government is orchestrating a Quad foreign ministers meeting with the United States, Australia, and India next week, after US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, according to NHK World. Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi confirmed his attendance at the January 20 swearing-in during NHK's debate program on Sunday.

Sources indicate that Japanese officials plan a Quad framework meeting around Iwaya's US visit, NHK World reports. Japan hopes to reinforce partnerships under the new US administration, ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. Discussions are underway for Iwaya to meet with Marco Rubio, Trump's pick for US Secretary of State, aiming to solidify US-Japan trust.

The scheduling of a leadership meeting between Japan and the US could follow soon. Japan awaits the US Senate's Cabinet approval process before finalizing plans, according to NHK World. India will be represented by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Trump's inauguration, per a Ministry of External Affairs release.

During his US visit, Jaishankar will meet incoming administration representatives and visiting dignitaries. The Quad, involving Australia, India, Japan, and the US, advocates for an open, prosperous Indo-Pacific, per the Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

In September, President Joe Biden held the fourth in-person Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, then-Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)