French Navy Embarks on Mission Clemenceau 25, Strengthens Ties with India

The French carrier strike group (CSG), led by the aircraft carrier FNS Charles de Gaulle, set sail on January 9, 2025, for the next leg of Mission Clemenceau 25 in the Indian Ocean. After making stopovers in Goa and Kochi, the group headed towards the Indonesian arc for Exercise La Perouse, according to a statement from the French Embassy in India.

Shortly after departure, the CSG engaged in joint operations with the Indian Navy, both at sea and in the air. A French CSG destroyer and Indian frigate INS Mormugao participated in tactical navigation exercises, deploying helicopters for cross-deck maneuvers. Additionally, the French fleet replenishment tanker FNS Jacques Chevallier successfully refueled INS Mormugao at sea. Indian Sukhoi and Jaguar jets executed sorties alongside French Rafale Marines for a coordinated anti-aircraft drill.

Continuing their mission, the CSG demonstrated strong interoperability with the Indian Navy, highlighted by the logistical stopover of a French Atlantique 2 aircraft in India before heading to Indonesia. This collaborative effort precedes the 42nd bilateral naval exercise VARUNA, slated for the CSG's return to the Indian Ocean as part of Mission CLEMENCEAU 25. The longstanding strategic partnership between France and India includes regular military exercises, showcasing mutual support through multiple operational stopovers since 2022, as reported by the French Embassy.

