Left Menu

French Navy Embarks on Mission Clemenceau 25, Strengthens Ties with India

The French carrier strike group led by FNS Charles de Gaulle departs from India for Mission Clemenceau 25. The French and Indian navies conducted joint exercises, showcasing interoperability and reaffirming their strategic partnership. The mission includes participation in the upcoming VARUNA exercise, reinforcing bilateral cooperation between France and India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:50 IST
French Navy Embarks on Mission Clemenceau 25, Strengthens Ties with India
French CSG conducts exercise with Indian Navy (Image/French Embassy in India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The French carrier strike group (CSG), led by the aircraft carrier FNS Charles de Gaulle, set sail on January 9, 2025, for the next leg of Mission Clemenceau 25 in the Indian Ocean. After making stopovers in Goa and Kochi, the group headed towards the Indonesian arc for Exercise La Perouse, according to a statement from the French Embassy in India.

Shortly after departure, the CSG engaged in joint operations with the Indian Navy, both at sea and in the air. A French CSG destroyer and Indian frigate INS Mormugao participated in tactical navigation exercises, deploying helicopters for cross-deck maneuvers. Additionally, the French fleet replenishment tanker FNS Jacques Chevallier successfully refueled INS Mormugao at sea. Indian Sukhoi and Jaguar jets executed sorties alongside French Rafale Marines for a coordinated anti-aircraft drill.

Continuing their mission, the CSG demonstrated strong interoperability with the Indian Navy, highlighted by the logistical stopover of a French Atlantique 2 aircraft in India before heading to Indonesia. This collaborative effort precedes the 42nd bilateral naval exercise VARUNA, slated for the CSG's return to the Indian Ocean as part of Mission CLEMENCEAU 25. The longstanding strategic partnership between France and India includes regular military exercises, showcasing mutual support through multiple operational stopovers since 2022, as reported by the French Embassy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025