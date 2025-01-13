Navigating Diplomatic Waters: India-Bangladesh Relations in Focus

Amidst a shifting political landscape marked by Sheikh Hasina's ouster, former Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Tareq A Karim, has underscored the significance of maintaining cordial ties between India and Bangladesh. In a detailed interview with ANI, Karim highlighted that hostility is not an option for the two neighboring countries.

Karim encouraged both nations to engage in direct dialogue and bolster trade endeavors to prevent turbulent relations. Bangladesh's interim government and India's leadership are keen on fostering cooperation, though social media narratives often cloud the diplomatic picture. Official signals, says Karim, hold the key to sustaining positive bilateral relations.

As tensions rise over border security measures, with the recent fencing along the Indo-Bangladesh border causing ripples, both governments are urged to adhere to established protocols and agreements. India's Ministry of External Affairs reaffirmed its commitment to a harmonious and crime-free border, while emphasizing mutual goals in regional cooperation for growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)