Left Menu

Navigating Diplomatic Waters: India-Bangladesh Relations in Focus

Former Bangladesh High Commissioner Tareq A Karim emphasizes the importance of cordial relations between India and Bangladesh amidst a regime change. As Sheikh Hasina seeks refuge in India, both governments aim to prioritize trade and connectivity while addressing mutual concerns and avoiding hostile policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:09 IST
Navigating Diplomatic Waters: India-Bangladesh Relations in Focus
Former Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Tareq A Karim (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Amidst a shifting political landscape marked by Sheikh Hasina's ouster, former Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Tareq A Karim, has underscored the significance of maintaining cordial ties between India and Bangladesh. In a detailed interview with ANI, Karim highlighted that hostility is not an option for the two neighboring countries.

Karim encouraged both nations to engage in direct dialogue and bolster trade endeavors to prevent turbulent relations. Bangladesh's interim government and India's leadership are keen on fostering cooperation, though social media narratives often cloud the diplomatic picture. Official signals, says Karim, hold the key to sustaining positive bilateral relations.

As tensions rise over border security measures, with the recent fencing along the Indo-Bangladesh border causing ripples, both governments are urged to adhere to established protocols and agreements. India's Ministry of External Affairs reaffirmed its commitment to a harmonious and crime-free border, while emphasizing mutual goals in regional cooperation for growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025