Israel's 2024 Import Surge: A Closer Look at Economic Trends

In 2024, Israel witnessed a nuanced upturn in the value of its imports, according to the Israel Tax Authority. The total value reached USD 89.5 billion, marking a mere 1% increase compared to the previous year, while a substantial 29.5% rise was noted in December alone.

A surge in vehicle imports largely drove December's notable figures, attributed to anticipated reductions in purchase tax benefits for electric cars and amendments to green taxation policies. These changes prompted a wave of pre-emptive buying, particularly among electric vehicles.

White goods also saw a sharp rise in imports, mainly as consumers acted ahead of a VAT increase. Refrigerators, washing machines, and other appliances showed significant jumps, illustrating a broader consumer vigilance against impending fiscal policy shifts.

