Global Devotees Flock to Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj attracts millions of global devotees, with significant religious activities underway. The confluence of celestial events and spiritual ceremonies adds to the fervor. Key rituals include Shahi Snans on specific dates, drawing worshippers from around the world to this renowned celebration.
The city of Prayagraj is currently witnessing an overwhelming influx of devotees from around the globe as the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 unfolds. With more than 10 million pilgrims having already taken a holy dip, according to the UP DGP, the event continues to attract both local and international worshippers.
Nitya Tarangini, a devotee from Russia residing in Vrindavan, shared her excitement with ANI, expressing, "Participating in this grand Kumbh Mela is a unique opportunity. We aim to share the wisdom of Sanatana Dharma here." Another devotee remarked on the powerful spirit of India, noting the astrological alignment of Jupiter and Saturn, and emphasizing that Maha Kumbh holds significance for the entire world.
Today, the Sadhus from 13 Akhadas of Sanatan Dharma will undertake a holy dip at Triveni Sangam. Renowned as one of the largest religious gatherings globally, the Maha Kumbh occurs every 12 years in one of four Indian locations. The ongoing event, known as Poorna Kumbh, will conclude on February 26, 2025, with several key rites such as Shahi Snans scheduled on specific auspicious dates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
