Urgent Alert: East Turkistan Exile Government Warns Uyghurs of Phishing Scam

East Turkistan Government in Exile warns of a phishing scam targeting Uyghurs in the US and Canada. Scammers, posing as East Turkistan officials, solicit codes under false pretenses. Concerns arise over possible Chinese involvement. Authorities urged to investigate and protect Uyghurs from potential hacking threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 13:24 IST
East Turkistan Government in Exile Foreign and Security Minister Salih Hudayar (Image Credit: X/@SalihHudayar). Image Credit: ANI
The East Turkistan Government in Exile is raising alarms over an alleged phishing scam targeting Uyghurs in the U.S. and Canada. Salih Hudayar, the Foreign and Security Minister, issued a social media statement alerting the community about suspicious WhatsApp calls from a caller identifying as 'Dr Muhammad.'

The individuals involved in the scam falsely claim affiliations with East Turkistan groups and seek meeting participation codes from their targets, a ploy that Hudayar believes could link to a broader hacking operation. The government suspects a connection to Chinese intelligence, aiming to access devices or accounts and capsize sensitive information.

Hudayar's warning emphasizes the need for heightened vigilance and recommends against engaging with unfamiliar numbers and not sharing personal codes. The call to action extends to Canadian, U.S., and international agencies to thwart these significant targeting operations.

