Taiwan Strengthens Civil Defence Amid Rising Threats: A Look into Ongoing Efforts and Challenges

Taiwan, led by President Lai Ching-te, has made strides in bolstering its civil defence as threats from China intensify, according to Taiwan News. The conflict in Ukraine highlights the critical role of civilian involvement in national security. Ukrainian civilians have aided military operations through humanitarian efforts and crucial communications.

Similar challenges confront Taiwan, necessitating a well-prepared civilian defence force. The National Whole-of-Society Resilience Committee, established in June, seeks to enhance public engagement by improving training and expanding civilian volunteer forces. Recent efforts include air defence drills and comprehensive urban resilience exercises planned for 2025, marrying disaster prevention with defence readiness.

Despite these advancements, experts warn of lingering issues. The Civil Defence Office grapples with low morale and inadequate training, while outreach efforts emphasize the personal benefits of civil defence. Non-governmental organizations like Kuma Academy and Forward Alliance demonstrate successful public engagement, though experts argue for modernized volunteer forces and strategic messaging to boost participation.

