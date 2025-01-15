Pakistan's Struggle with Cybercrime: Low Conviction Rates and Evolving Strategies

In the last five years, Pakistan has grappled with daunting challenges in its battle against cybercrime, maintaining a conviction rate of less than 5%. According to data from the Interior Ministry, despite 7,020 arrests since 2020, only 222 individuals faced convictions, resulting in a mere 3.16% success rate in prosecuting digital offences.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) revealed that out of 639,564 registered complaints, only 414,260 were verified. This process led to 73,825 inquiries and the initiation of 5,713 court cases. Officials attribute the low conviction rate to limited resources, public misunderstanding of cybercrime laws, and investigative inconsistencies. Although cybercrime complaints have surged annually since 2020, these reports may represent only a fraction of actual digital crimes.

A spokesperson for the FIA reported that in 2024 alone, approximately 160,000 complaints were logged, marking a decrease after years of rising numbers. Contributing factors to the reduction included a government amendment empowering police to register cases, intending to tackle the growing digital crime problem.

In efforts to refine response tactics, dedicated cybercrime officers, including women, were assigned at police stations. Punjab initiated cybercrime desks, yet frequent shifts in investigative authority hampered complaint processes. Initially, the FIA managed these issues, but by May 2024, the National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA) was established as a replacement, only to be dissolved by December.

Experts stress the need for resilient, efficient systems to tackle rising cyber threats, ensuring legal frameworks and enforcement mechanisms adapt to rapid technological developments. As Pakistan confronts escalating digital crimes, clarity in procedural dynamics and public education remain critical to progress.

