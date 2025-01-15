Former Deputy PM Rabi Lamichhane Granted Bail Again Amid Cooperative Fraud Scandal

In a decision that has captivated Nepal's judicial landscape, the Kathmandu District Court has once again granted bail to former Deputy Prime Minister Rabi Lamichhane. This time, it is in relation to the Swarnalakshmi Cooperative fraud case. Lamichhane, who also founded the Rastriya Swantratra Party, was released on a bail bond of NRs 6 million after allegations emerged of his involvement in the misappropriation of Rs 1.19 billion, alongside 38 accomplices.

This court ruling marks the second occasion Lamichhane has been released on bail for cooperative fraud charges. Notably, he had been released only days earlier on similar accusations related to the Suryadarshan Cooperative in Pokhara, after posting NRs 6.5 million. The Kaski District Court had previously ordered his release after 84 days in detention on those charges.

According to court documents and police reports, Lamichhane is accused of illegally channeling cooperative funds for personal gains. The alleged scheme involved prominent figures from the Gorkha Media Network, who are also implicated in diverting finances to the now-defunct Galaxy 4K Television. Investigations have been broadened to other districts, focusing on organized embezzlement activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)