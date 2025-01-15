Left Menu

Post-Assad Syria: Israel Seizes Weapons, New Government Seeks Gulf Investments

Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad, Israeli forces seized over 3,300 weapons, aiming to secure borders. The new Syrian government seeks Gulf investments to rebuild infrastructure and economy, devastated by war and corruption. Syrian leaders are meeting international counterparts for recovery and Syrian refugee repatriation.

Israeli forces have reportedly seized over 3,300 pieces of weaponry following the downfall of Syria's former President Bashar al-Assad, according to Al Jazeera. The arms cache includes tanks, RPG launchers, and mortars, marking a significant effort by Israel to bolster its border security.

This seizure is part of a wider strategy by Israel to neutralize threats from nearby countries. In its combat operations across Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, Israel's military claims to have confiscated 170,000 weapons and assorted items. Concurrently, Syria's new government, which ousted the Assad regime last month, is courting investments from affluent Gulf nations to reconstruct the country's shattered infrastructure and economy.

Syria's economy, ravaged by over a decade of conflict, aims to draw investment to spark recovery. Reports from Al Jazeera highlight the dire state of Syria's healthcare system after 13 years of war and systemic corruption. Engaging foreign officials is another priority for Syria's leadership, as seen in a recent meeting between Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa and Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati to facilitate Syrian refugee returns.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, who heads Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, an Islamist faction pivotal in ending Assad's rule, is pivotal in these efforts. Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani plans diplomatic visits to regions including Qatar, the UAE, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia to strengthen ties and garner support.

Syria's new administration, led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, is particularly focused on revitalizing the country's decimated healthcare system. This initiative aligns with the broader objective of attracting international aid and partnerships to boost the nation's deteriorating infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

