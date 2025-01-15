Tel Aviv Tensions: Haredi Draft Dispute Ignites Protest

In a dramatic escalation over plans to draft Haredi Jews into the military, hundreds of Orthodox protesters took to the streets in Tel Aviv, obstructing a key road to the Israel Defense Forces' main recruitment center.

The clash outside the Tel Hashomer recruitment center turned violent as demonstrators assailed Haredi soldiers, labeling them "traitors" and clashing with law enforcement. "I am not fazed by this," one targeted soldier told The Press Service of Israel, citing family service history.

Defense Minister Israel Katz announced plans to gradually increase Haredi conscription rates with a goal of 50% by 2032. Katz's proposal comes amid political turmoil, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leaving a hospital stay to vote on related legislation.

