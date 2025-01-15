Left Menu

Tel Aviv Tensions: Haredi Draft Dispute Ignites Protest

Clashes erupt in Tel Aviv as hundreds of Orthodox Jews protest against the enlistment of Haredim into the Israeli army. The demonstration, led by the Jerusalem Faction, saw protesters blocking roads and confronting Haredi soldiers outside a recruitment center, intensifying ongoing debates about military conscription and exemptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:57 IST
Tel Aviv Tensions: Haredi Draft Dispute Ignites Protest
Representative Image (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a dramatic escalation over plans to draft Haredi Jews into the military, hundreds of Orthodox protesters took to the streets in Tel Aviv, obstructing a key road to the Israel Defense Forces' main recruitment center.

The clash outside the Tel Hashomer recruitment center turned violent as demonstrators assailed Haredi soldiers, labeling them "traitors" and clashing with law enforcement. "I am not fazed by this," one targeted soldier told The Press Service of Israel, citing family service history.

Defense Minister Israel Katz announced plans to gradually increase Haredi conscription rates with a goal of 50% by 2032. Katz's proposal comes amid political turmoil, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leaving a hospital stay to vote on related legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025