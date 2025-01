Balkan-1: Bulgaria's Leap into Space with High-Resolution Multispectral Imaging

EnduroSat, a leading Bulgarian nanosatellite manufacturer, has reached a pivotal milestone with the successful launch of its nanosatellite, Balkan-1, aboard the Falcon 9 rocket by SpaceX. Taking place at 21:09 Bulgarian time on Tuesday, this mission marks a major advancement in Bulgaria's contributions to space technology and Earth observation.

Balkan-1 is designed for a five-year mission, orbiting at 500 kilometers above Earth, and weighs 32 kilograms. This nanosatellite aims to provide vital data for the European Commission's Copernicus program, assisting in monitoring agriculture, climate impact, and biodiversity, offering a resolution of 1.5 meters for multispectral imaging.

Remarkably, this endeavor reflects EnduroSat's transition from its humble beginnings in an attic in Sofia to becoming a significant player in the space industry, with over 350 global clients. With plans to build a constellation of 120 satellites, EnduroSat is poised to enhance global Earth observation capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)