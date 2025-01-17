Strengthening Ties: NSA Jake Sullivan's Impact on US-India Relations

In a recent address to the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan emphasized the deepening ties between the United States and India. According to the official statement released by USISPF, Sullivan's visit to India was marked by productive discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Indian counterpart NSA Ajit Doval, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Sullivan highlighted the comprehensive partnership between the two nations, focusing on landmark initiatives launched under the Biden Administration. He prioritized visiting India despite a tight schedule, underscoring initiatives across defense, technology, cyber and maritime security, and economic collaboration aimed at ensuring a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, as cited in the press statement.

The NSA's leadership was particularly influential in advancing the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET), launched in 2022 by President Biden and Prime Minister Modi. Under his guidance, the defense partnership has seen notable growth, illustrated by the launch of the India-U.S. Defense Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X), expanding defense synergy with private sectors and innovation ecosystems. USISPF President and CEO Mukesh Aghi praised Sullivan as a significant force in enhancing US-India relations, noting his commitment to deepening strategic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)