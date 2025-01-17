Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: NSA Jake Sullivan's Impact on US-India Relations

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan addressed the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum highlighting the strengthening of US-India relations. Discussing initiatives like the iCET and INDUS-X, Sullivan underscored significant bilateral achievements during his tenure. Sullivan's leadership played a crucial role in enhancing collaboration across defense, technology, and economic sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 10:06 IST
Strengthening Ties: NSA Jake Sullivan's Impact on US-India Relations
Logo of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (Photo: X/@USISPForum). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent address to the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan emphasized the deepening ties between the United States and India. According to the official statement released by USISPF, Sullivan's visit to India was marked by productive discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Indian counterpart NSA Ajit Doval, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Sullivan highlighted the comprehensive partnership between the two nations, focusing on landmark initiatives launched under the Biden Administration. He prioritized visiting India despite a tight schedule, underscoring initiatives across defense, technology, cyber and maritime security, and economic collaboration aimed at ensuring a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, as cited in the press statement.

The NSA's leadership was particularly influential in advancing the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET), launched in 2022 by President Biden and Prime Minister Modi. Under his guidance, the defense partnership has seen notable growth, illustrated by the launch of the India-U.S. Defense Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X), expanding defense synergy with private sectors and innovation ecosystems. USISPF President and CEO Mukesh Aghi praised Sullivan as a significant force in enhancing US-India relations, noting his commitment to deepening strategic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025