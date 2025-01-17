Left Menu

New US Consulate in Bengaluru Marks Historic Milestone in Indo-US Relations

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, hailed the opening of a new US Consulate in Bengaluru as a significant step in strengthening Indo-US ties. Although visa services won't be available immediately, there's a commitment to address this soon. The consulate highlights Bengaluru's global talent recognition and promises future collaboration.

17-01-2025
US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark ceremony, U.S. Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, formally inaugurated the new U.S. Consulate office in Bengaluru on Friday. Garcetti described Bengaluru as a city that embodies the dynamic U.S.-India relationship, emphasizing the significance of the occasion as a key milestone in bilateral ties.

While addressing reporters, Garcetti acknowledged that visa services will not be operational in the first year. However, he assured that efforts are underway to expedite this process. He highlighted various sectors such as health, aerospace, and finance, where the U.S. and India can further collaborate, especially with Bengaluru's vibrant community.

Industry leaders like Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairperson and Managing Director of Biocon, expressed pride in the consulate's opening, noting the crucial role Bengaluru's talent pool plays on the world stage. She cited the U.S.-India partnership and trade corridor as pivotal to future growth, emphasizing the consulate's strategic importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

