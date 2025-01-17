UAE's Global Fight Against Terrorism: A Stand for Civilization's Survival
The UAE's firm commitment to counter-terrorism underscores its belief in collective action to protect human civilization. Through active participation in global coalitions and initiatives, the UAE has taken significant strides in halting terrorist threats, emphasizing peace, security, and humanitarian aid across destabilized regions like Yemen.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has firmly positioned itself as a global leader in the fight against terrorism, underscoring its commitment to international collaborative efforts against this global menace. The country's proactive stance comes from its belief that terrorism poses an existential threat to human civilization.
Historically, the UAE was among the first to alert the world about the surging danger of terrorist activities. Notably, its military involvement in the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen and participation in 2015's Operation Decisive Storm highlight the UAE's dedication. These efforts were crucial in countering Houthi militia tactics to exercise control over strategic regions like the Gulf of Aden and the Bab Al Mandeb Strait.
Beyond military efforts, the UAE has been instrumental in humanitarian endeavors, addressing Yemen's dire humanitarian crisis through relief initiatives and infrastructure rebuilding. Additionally, it has played a critical role in global coalitions against Daesh and launched several initiatives to foster peace, such as the Sawab Centre and the Muslim Council of Elders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Emperor Naruhito's Heartfelt New Year Message: Symbol of Peace and Resilience
Qatar Condemns Montenegro Shooting, Calls for Peace
Jimmy Carter: Peacemaker and Provocateur in the Middle East
Kurram Deal: Peace Initiatives Amid Ongoing Protest
ISKCON Kolkata Prays for Peace: A Call to End Violence in Bangladesh