UAE's Global Fight Against Terrorism: A Stand for Civilization's Survival

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has firmly positioned itself as a global leader in the fight against terrorism, underscoring its commitment to international collaborative efforts against this global menace. The country's proactive stance comes from its belief that terrorism poses an existential threat to human civilization.

Historically, the UAE was among the first to alert the world about the surging danger of terrorist activities. Notably, its military involvement in the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen and participation in 2015's Operation Decisive Storm highlight the UAE's dedication. These efforts were crucial in countering Houthi militia tactics to exercise control over strategic regions like the Gulf of Aden and the Bab Al Mandeb Strait.

Beyond military efforts, the UAE has been instrumental in humanitarian endeavors, addressing Yemen's dire humanitarian crisis through relief initiatives and infrastructure rebuilding. Additionally, it has played a critical role in global coalitions against Daesh and launched several initiatives to foster peace, such as the Sawab Centre and the Muslim Council of Elders.

