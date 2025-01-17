Greenland Dispute: Denmark Stands Firm Against Trump's Overtures

In a recent phone call, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen clearly rebuffed US President-elect Donald Trump's inquiries about Greenland, affirming that the island's future is solely for Greenland to decide. The call echoed sentiments from Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Egede, insisting that 'Greenland is not for sale,' according to a press release from the Danish PM's office.

Frederiksen expressed to Danish media that the conversation underlined a significant American interest in Greenland, yet failed to resolve the issue. Both leaders agreed to maintain an ongoing dialogue. Trump's recent mention of possibly purchasing the resource-rich island accompanied his refusal to rule out military action in the area, highlighting strategic and economic interests.

While Trump refrained from public statements about the call, he shared a 2019 survey on social media showing 68% of Greenlanders favored independence from Denmark. During the 45-minute discussion, Frederiksen stressed enhancing Arctic security and the robust trade ties between the US, Denmark, and the broader EU. Additionally, the leaders addressed ongoing global conflicts and relations with China.

Trump's refusal to rule out military or economic coercion for acquiring Greenland or the Panama Canal echoed during a lengthy news conference at Mar-a-Lago, reflecting his focus on economic security. Meanwhile, Greenland, with around 56,000 inhabitants mainly residing in ice-free zones, remains officially linked to Denmark despite its autonomous local government.

