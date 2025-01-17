Left Menu

Greenland Dispute: Denmark Stands Firm Against Trump's Overtures

Denmark's PM Mette Frederiksen rebuffed US President-elect Donald Trump's interest in Greenland, affirming Greenland's autonomy. The two leaders discussed the mineral-rich island, security in the Arctic, and trade relations. The conversation highlighted ongoing American interest without resolution, emphasizing dialogue and mutual respect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 16:40 IST
Greenland Dispute: Denmark Stands Firm Against Trump's Overtures
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and US President-Elect Donald Trump (Images: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Denmark

In a recent phone call, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen clearly rebuffed US President-elect Donald Trump's inquiries about Greenland, affirming that the island's future is solely for Greenland to decide. The call echoed sentiments from Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Egede, insisting that 'Greenland is not for sale,' according to a press release from the Danish PM's office.

Frederiksen expressed to Danish media that the conversation underlined a significant American interest in Greenland, yet failed to resolve the issue. Both leaders agreed to maintain an ongoing dialogue. Trump's recent mention of possibly purchasing the resource-rich island accompanied his refusal to rule out military action in the area, highlighting strategic and economic interests.

While Trump refrained from public statements about the call, he shared a 2019 survey on social media showing 68% of Greenlanders favored independence from Denmark. During the 45-minute discussion, Frederiksen stressed enhancing Arctic security and the robust trade ties between the US, Denmark, and the broader EU. Additionally, the leaders addressed ongoing global conflicts and relations with China.

Trump's refusal to rule out military or economic coercion for acquiring Greenland or the Panama Canal echoed during a lengthy news conference at Mar-a-Lago, reflecting his focus on economic security. Meanwhile, Greenland, with around 56,000 inhabitants mainly residing in ice-free zones, remains officially linked to Denmark despite its autonomous local government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025