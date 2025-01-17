India's Firm Stance Against Terrorism: A Rebuke to Pakistan

In a renewed condemnation of terrorism, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India underscored the country's unwavering commitment to eradicating this global menace. Speaking to reporters, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal targeted countries that perpetuate cross-border terrorism, making a veiled reference to Pakistan.

Adding to this critical stance, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated concerns over terrorist training camps operating in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Singh emphasized that these camps contribute to regional instability, asserting that Kashmir remains incomplete without PoK. Pakistan, he claimed, misleads people in PoK through religion.

Jaiswal highlighted that Pakistan's persistent support for terrorism has severely hindered SAARC's progress, echoing the sentiments of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Jaishankar noted that ongoing terrorism is a significant barrier to the cooperation between South Asian nations, impacting regional integration efforts.

