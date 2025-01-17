Left Menu

India's Firm Stance Against Terrorism: A Rebuke to Pakistan

India's Ministry of External Affairs has reiterated a firm stance against terrorism, emphasizing the need to combat it in all forms. The government has openly criticized Pakistan for sponsoring cross-border terrorism, and highlighted the presence of terrorist training camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The regional impact on SAARC is also discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:18 IST
India's Firm Stance Against Terrorism: A Rebuke to Pakistan
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Image Credit: YouTube/MinistryofExternalAffairs). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a renewed condemnation of terrorism, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India underscored the country's unwavering commitment to eradicating this global menace. Speaking to reporters, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal targeted countries that perpetuate cross-border terrorism, making a veiled reference to Pakistan.

Adding to this critical stance, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated concerns over terrorist training camps operating in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Singh emphasized that these camps contribute to regional instability, asserting that Kashmir remains incomplete without PoK. Pakistan, he claimed, misleads people in PoK through religion.

Jaiswal highlighted that Pakistan's persistent support for terrorism has severely hindered SAARC's progress, echoing the sentiments of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Jaishankar noted that ongoing terrorism is a significant barrier to the cooperation between South Asian nations, impacting regional integration efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025