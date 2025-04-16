Left Menu

Rajnath Singh's Three-Day Constituency Tour Packed with Events

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh embarks on a three-day visit to his Lucknow parliamentary constituency. His itinerary includes the inauguration of a sports event, interactions with intellectuals and senior party workers, and the unveiling of a statue of social reformer Dr Bindeshwar Pathak. He will also meet party functionaries and local leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:36 IST
Rajnath Singh's Three-Day Constituency Tour Packed with Events
Rajnath Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister and local MP Rajnath Singh is set for a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, commencing this Friday, as confirmed by the BJP's city unit on Wednesday.

BJP Lucknow City President Anand Dwivedi announced Singh's arrival at Lucknow Airport at 8.45 pm on Friday, proceeding to his official residence at Kalidas Marg. On Saturday, Singh will inaugurate the 'Sansad Khel Mahakumbh' at KD Singh Babu Stadium and engage with intellectuals and senior party workers.

The concluding day will see Singh at Maharshi Degree College for further interactions, followed by the unveiling of Dr Bindeshwar Pathak's statue at Aliganj. Before departing for New Delhi, he plans to visit former mayor Sanyukta Bhatia and city vice president Ashok Tiwari.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025