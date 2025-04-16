Rajnath Singh's Three-Day Constituency Tour Packed with Events
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh embarks on a three-day visit to his Lucknow parliamentary constituency. His itinerary includes the inauguration of a sports event, interactions with intellectuals and senior party workers, and the unveiling of a statue of social reformer Dr Bindeshwar Pathak. He will also meet party functionaries and local leaders.
Defence Minister and local MP Rajnath Singh is set for a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, commencing this Friday, as confirmed by the BJP's city unit on Wednesday.
BJP Lucknow City President Anand Dwivedi announced Singh's arrival at Lucknow Airport at 8.45 pm on Friday, proceeding to his official residence at Kalidas Marg. On Saturday, Singh will inaugurate the 'Sansad Khel Mahakumbh' at KD Singh Babu Stadium and engage with intellectuals and senior party workers.
The concluding day will see Singh at Maharshi Degree College for further interactions, followed by the unveiling of Dr Bindeshwar Pathak's statue at Aliganj. Before departing for New Delhi, he plans to visit former mayor Sanyukta Bhatia and city vice president Ashok Tiwari.
