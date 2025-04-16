Punjab's New Protective Measures for Runaway Couples
The Punjab government has issued a new SOP allowing runaway couples to seek protection from local police stations. Designated police officers will handle requests, and immediate action is guaranteed in urgent cases. Couples have access to safe shelters and legal aid, with the option to appeal denied protection requests.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:45 IST
- Country:
- India
The Punjab government has introduced a new protocol to safeguard runaway couples facing threats, allowing them to seek protection at their nearest police stations instead of resorting to court interventions.
This initiative follows a high court directive, ensuring every police station has a designated officer, with at least an assistant sub-inspector rank, to deal with these sensitive cases.
Punjab Police has also established a helpline, identified shelters, and promised free legal support, while urgent situations can get immediate protective measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Justice Surya Kant Champions Legal Aid for Prisoners
Federal Judge Halts Termination of Legal Aid for Migrant Children
Federal judge orders Trump administration to restore legal aid to migrant children who travelled alone to US, reports AP.
Judge Blocks Funding Cut for Legal Aid to Unaccompanied Children
Judge Orders Temporary Reinstatement of Legal Aid for Migrant Kids