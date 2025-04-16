Punjab's New Protective Measures for Runaway Couples

The Punjab government has introduced a new protocol to safeguard runaway couples facing threats, allowing them to seek protection at their nearest police stations instead of resorting to court interventions.

This initiative follows a high court directive, ensuring every police station has a designated officer, with at least an assistant sub-inspector rank, to deal with these sensitive cases.

Punjab Police has also established a helpline, identified shelters, and promised free legal support, while urgent situations can get immediate protective measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)