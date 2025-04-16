Left Menu

Punjab's New Protective Measures for Runaway Couples

The Punjab government has issued a new SOP allowing runaway couples to seek protection from local police stations. Designated police officers will handle requests, and immediate action is guaranteed in urgent cases. Couples have access to safe shelters and legal aid, with the option to appeal denied protection requests.

The Punjab government has introduced a new protocol to safeguard runaway couples facing threats, allowing them to seek protection at their nearest police stations instead of resorting to court interventions.

This initiative follows a high court directive, ensuring every police station has a designated officer, with at least an assistant sub-inspector rank, to deal with these sensitive cases.

Punjab Police has also established a helpline, identified shelters, and promised free legal support, while urgent situations can get immediate protective measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

