Left Menu

Nepal Hails Gaza Ceasefire, Advocates for Nepali Hostage Release

Nepal applauds the Gaza ceasefire as a milestone for Middle East peace. Urging the release of Nepali student Bipin Joshi, who is held hostage by Hamas, Nepal's government continues to support efforts for hostages' freedom. Meanwhile, the ceasefire deal progresses with anticipated phases addressing hostages and regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 23:04 IST
Nepal Hails Gaza Ceasefire, Advocates for Nepali Hostage Release
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal on Friday expressed strong support for the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, considering it a crucial step towards permanent peace in the Middle East. The government also called for the release of Nepali student Bipin Joshi, abducted by Hamas, underscoring its commitment to achieving freedom for all hostages.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal reaffirmed its demand for Joshi's release and expressed gratitude for mediation efforts that contributed to the ceasefire. Joshi, taken on October 7, 2023, alongside the deaths of 10 Nepali students in a Hamas strike, remains unaccounted for.

The ceasefire agreement, approved by Israel's security cabinet, entails multiple stages, beginning with a six-week truce focused on exchanging hostages and prisoners. US President Joe Biden announced further troop withdrawals from Gaza, with aid delivery set to surge as part of long-term regional reconciliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025