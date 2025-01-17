Nepal Hails Gaza Ceasefire, Advocates for Nepali Hostage Release
Nepal applauds the Gaza ceasefire as a milestone for Middle East peace. Urging the release of Nepali student Bipin Joshi, who is held hostage by Hamas, Nepal's government continues to support efforts for hostages' freedom. Meanwhile, the ceasefire deal progresses with anticipated phases addressing hostages and regional stability.
- Country:
- Nepal
Nepal on Friday expressed strong support for the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, considering it a crucial step towards permanent peace in the Middle East. The government also called for the release of Nepali student Bipin Joshi, abducted by Hamas, underscoring its commitment to achieving freedom for all hostages.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal reaffirmed its demand for Joshi's release and expressed gratitude for mediation efforts that contributed to the ceasefire. Joshi, taken on October 7, 2023, alongside the deaths of 10 Nepali students in a Hamas strike, remains unaccounted for.
The ceasefire agreement, approved by Israel's security cabinet, entails multiple stages, beginning with a six-week truce focused on exchanging hostages and prisoners. US President Joe Biden announced further troop withdrawals from Gaza, with aid delivery set to surge as part of long-term regional reconciliation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalation in Gaza as Israeli Strikes Target Hamas Amid Ceasefire Stalemate
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Hamas Amid Ceasefire Talks
Escalating Tensions: Israel and Hamas in Deadlock as Ceasefire Talks Resume Amid Humanitarian Crisis
Tensions Rise: Israel Refutes Hamas' Hostage Claim Amid Ongoing Strikes
Tensions Rise Amid Hostage Negotiations Between Hamas and Israel