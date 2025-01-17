Nepal Hails Gaza Ceasefire, Advocates for Nepali Hostage Release

Nepal on Friday expressed strong support for the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, considering it a crucial step towards permanent peace in the Middle East. The government also called for the release of Nepali student Bipin Joshi, abducted by Hamas, underscoring its commitment to achieving freedom for all hostages.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal reaffirmed its demand for Joshi's release and expressed gratitude for mediation efforts that contributed to the ceasefire. Joshi, taken on October 7, 2023, alongside the deaths of 10 Nepali students in a Hamas strike, remains unaccounted for.

The ceasefire agreement, approved by Israel's security cabinet, entails multiple stages, beginning with a six-week truce focused on exchanging hostages and prisoners. US President Joe Biden announced further troop withdrawals from Gaza, with aid delivery set to surge as part of long-term regional reconciliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)