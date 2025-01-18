Russian Lawyers Sentenced: Navalny's Legacy Under Fire

In a controversial verdict by a Russian court, three lawyers defending the late opposition leader Alexey Navalny were sentenced to several years of imprisonment for allegedly participating in an extremist group. The trial, held behind closed doors in Petushki, found Igor Sergunin guilty with a sentence of three-and-a-half years, while Alexei Liptser and Vadim Kobzev received five and five-and-a-half years, respectively.

Prosecutors argued that the lawyers misused their professional status to pass Navalny's prison letters to his associates, maintaining his influence over an "extremist organisation". Navalny, who died suddenly in prison last year, was serving a 19-year sentence on disputed extremism charges. His death has been the subject of speculation, with Western nations pointing fingers at President Vladimir Putin, though the Kremlin has denied any involvement.

The sentencing has sparked outrage among human rights organizations, with Amnesty International decrying it as an erosion of legal defense rights in Russia. The U.S. government also condemned the verdict, describing it as another instance of Kremlin's crackdown on opposition and dissent. Navalny's widow, Yulia Navalnaya, reinforced these sentiments by labeling the lawyers as "political prisoners" and demanding their release.

