Bombay High Court Allows Investigation Without Arrest for Kunal Kamra's Remarks
The Bombay High Court has allowed an investigation against comedian Kunal Kamra for remarks about Maharashtra's Deputy CM Eknath Shinde while barring his arrest. The court highlighted broader implications for free speech. Kamra, facing threats, may provide his statement in Chennai, where he currently resides.
- Country:
- India
The Bombay High Court ruled on Friday that while the police may continue investigating comedian Kunal Kamra for his remarks against Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, he should not be arrested during this process. This decision came as the court admitted Kamra's petition to challenge the FIR lodged against him.
The bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and S M Modak noted the larger concerns surrounding restrictions on free speech, emphasizing the need for serious consideration of these issues. Kamra, who is currently in Tamil Nadu due to receiving death threats, can provide his statement from Chennai as part of the investigation.
Despite facing interim protection from arrest, Kamra's case has drawn significant attention. The allegations point to a parody song referencing Shinde as a 'traitor', leading to accusations of defamation amid claims of censorship against comedic expression. Public prosecutor Hiten Venegaonkar has opposed Kamra's plea, citing personal attacks on a high-ranking official.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Court Rules Against Newsmax in Dominion Defamation Case
Trump's Latest Executive Order Targets Susman Godfrey in Election Defamation Case
Academic's Arrest Sparks Lese Majeste Debate in Thailand
Tragic Murder of JD(U) MLA Relative Sparks Family Feud Investigation
Odisha Fake Currency Bust: Two Arrests, International Links Suspected