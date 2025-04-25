Left Menu

Telangana Association in Israel Demands Action Against Kashmir Terror Attacks

The Telangana Association in Israel held a candlelight vigil in Ramat Gan to condemn a terrorist attack in Kashmir. The group urged the Indian government to take decisive action against the perpetrators, expressing anger over the killing of 26 tourists by Pakistani terrorists in Pahalgam.

Updated: 25-04-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 13:53 IST
Telangana Association in Israel Demands Action Against Kashmir Terror Attacks
  • Israel

The Telangana Association in Israel organized a candlelight vigil in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, on Thursday night to denounce a terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The attack resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists, stirring outrage and calls for swift action.

During the vigil, association members expressed their frustration with the frequency of such tragedies and urged the Indian government to respond decisively. 'Prime Minister Narendra Modi should no longer ignore these incidents,' declared Soma Ravi, president of the Telengana Association in Israel.

Ravi emphasized the need for the act of terror to be avenged in an unimaginable way, citing the boiling anger of the Indian populace. Participants also paid their respects to the victims of the attack, calling for justice and prevention of future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

