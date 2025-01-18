Philippines and China Clash Over Maritime Dispute

Philippine diplomats engaged in a tense standoff with their Chinese counterparts in Xiamen, China, addressing the unauthorized entry of a Chinese Coast Guard vessel into Philippine territorial waters. The face-to-face talks occurred during the 10th Bilateral Consultation Mechanism (BCM) on the South China Sea, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported.

Leading the Philippine delegation was Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro, while Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong headed the Chinese side. Central to the discussions was China's contentious maritime activity in the South China Sea, particularly the deployment of CCG 5901, the world's largest Coast Guard ship, near Scarborough Shoal—a move that alarmed officials in Manila who claim the area as part of the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

Manila expressed grave concern over the vessel's presence, citing violations of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the Philippine Maritime Zones Act. Despite filing formal protests and warning of potential legal action, China defended its position, claiming jurisdiction over the Scarborough Shoal is justified, thereby escalating regional tensions further.

